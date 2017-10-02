Cove Rangers boss Sheran hails attackers after Formartine hammering in Highland League

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Cove Rangers boss John Sheran today hailed his lethal attackers after hammering Formartine United 4-0 away to underline their title credentials.

Free-scoring table-toppers Cove have now hit 51 goals in 11 Highland League matches and have conceded only four.

It is ominous title-challenging form from the undefeated outfit who are two points ahead of closest rivals Fraserburgh and also hold a game in hand.

In a sizzling September, unstoppable Cove hit 21 goals in just four league fixtures.

They despatched both Formartine and Clach 4-0, beat Turriff United 5-1 and overwhelmed Nairn 8-0.

Sheran said: “We have lots of choice and lots of attacking players.

“I just have to try to keep them all happy and keep them playing.

“We didn’t expect it to be so comfortable and our guys played really well.

“We knocked it around and made it really hard for Formartine to shut us down.

“It probably could have been more than four.”

Gutted Formartine United boss Paul Lawson was in agreement with Sheran about the potency of the lethal Cove attack.

Lawson recently took over the Formartine hot-seat with Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson his assistant at North Lodge Park.

Lawson said: “In my time in the Highland League that’s easily the best Cove team I have seen.

“They score a lot of goals and their front four or five have a confidence about them.

“Their inter-changing and movement were excellent and we couldn’t handle it.

“It was very disappointing as I don’t think we laid a glove on them.”

Cove Rangers grabbed the lead in the 29th minute through Sam Burnett.

They doubled their advantage moments later through Daniel Park to go into half-time 2-0 up.

Their domination continued after the restart as former Aberdeen and Raith Rovers striker Mitch Megginson netted in the 65th minute.

It was 4-0 five minutes before full-time as Harry Milne completed the rout.

Cove face Crusaders of the Northern Ireland Football League in the Irn Bru cup at Station Park, Forfar, on Saturday.

If they can maintain the recent level of form, they must be confident of progressing past Crusaders to the fourth round.