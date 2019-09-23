Cooper praises hat-trick hero as Inverurie Locos rally

Neil Cooper hailed hat-trick hero Chris Angus and the character of his Inverurie Locos team as they beat Wick Academy 3-2 in the Scottish Cup first round.

The Railwaymen were 2-0 down at Harlaw Park to the Scorries at the break after Craig Gunn’s brace.

But a second half treble from Angus put the Garioch men into the second round for the first time since season 2015-16.

Gaffer Cooper said: “We found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time. We said to the players that we needed to get the next goal.

“Chris got a hat-trick and it was a really good second half performance.

“Chris’ finishing was really good, he took all of his goals well and the strength to get opportunities and composure to take them are such big parts of his game.

“We knew it would be a tough game and all credit to the players, not many teams would come back from 2-0 down to win the tie against a good Wick side.

“The players showed character in adversity to turn the game around.

“We hadn’t made the second round for quite a while and that was something that was hanging over us and the players have put it behind us by getting through.”