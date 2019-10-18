Neil Cooper leaves Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos have confirmed manager Neil Cooper has left the club.

Former Aberdeen player and coach Cooper’s departure was announced by the Highland League side on social media.

A statement from the club said: “Inverurie Loco Works Football Club are disappointed to confirm that Neil Cooper is no longer First Team Manager.

“The Club’s thanks go to Neil for his service and dedication since arriving at Harlaw Park, and he leaves the Locos with the club joint second in the SHFL.”