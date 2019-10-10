Inverurie’s Cooper hails players for grinding out win against Strathspey

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper hailed his players for grinding out a victory against Strathspey Thistle.

The Railwaymen edged out the Jags 1-0 at Seafield Park in Grantown-on-Spey.

Defender Eric Watson got the only goal of the contest in the last quarter hour to secure three points for the Garioch outfit.

Locos move up to third in the table and gaffer Cooper said: “Strathspey have improved a lot from last season and they made it hard for us.

“In the second half we had a lot of chances and should have put the game to bed.

“But we won and we’re delighted. Good play from Neil Gauld forced a corner and Eric scored with a great header.

“It was a hard-fought victory at a difficult venue after the players travelled a long way after working during the day so we’re pleased to get it.”

Buckie Thistle remain three points clear of Brora Rangers at the top of the table after both recorded victories.

Buckie Thistle thumped Lossiemouth 5-0 with Scott Adams and Sam Urquhart both getting braces. Kevin Fraser was also on target.

The Cattachs edged out Keith 3-2 at Kynoch Park.

James Wallace and Ally MacDonald had Brora two up before Cammy Keith pulled one back.

MacDonald made it 3-1 before Keith found the net again.

Forres Mechanics beat Fort William 6-0 at Mosset Park and Nairn won 2-1 against Clach.