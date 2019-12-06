Competition in Fraserburgh squad important for Cowie as Broch fight on all fronts

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie hopes they can continue to challenge on multiple fronts this season by reaching the Highland League Cup semi-final.

The Broch face Buckie Thistle tomorrow in the last eight of the tournament at Victoria Park.

The Buchan outfit have already won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup this term, sit second in the Highland League and are already in the semi-finals of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Cowie is keen to push for silverware in as many tournaments as possible and hopes they can reach another semi-final by getting the better of the Jags.

The Bellslea boss said: “We want to challenge in every competition.

“We’ve got a good squad and we’re in a good place just now, with 20 or 21 fit players.

“We’ve got good competition and that gives everybody a boost because they know if they don’t play well they won’t play next Saturday.

“We want to do well in every competition we’re in – that goes for the League Cup, the Aberdeenshire Shield and the league.

“There are plenty of hard games coming up, but hopefully we can do enough against Buckie to get through.”

Cowie expects a difficult afternoon against the Jags, who they’ve already beaten this season in the league (3-1) and on penalties in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

He added: “They’ve strengthened with the signing of Kyle Macleod.

“Buckie are always a dangerous side who like to attack under Graeme Stewart and we’re the same so it should be a good tie.”

After exiting the Aberdeenshire Shield on penalties to Formartine United on Tuesday, Buckie boss Stewart admits this tie is significant in their season because it’s the only cup competition they’re still in.

He said: “It’s going to be a massive game and it will be tough and quite physical. We’ll bounce back from Tuesday and be up for it.

“It is a huge game in our season and we need to do better against the top teams in the league.

“We’ve been beaten by Fraserburgh and Brora in the league and Formartine in the Shield so we need to get results against the top teams.”

Jags striker Macleod made his debut in midweek and Stewart thought he impressed up front alongside Steven Ross, who has recently returned from a loan spell with Clachnacuddin.

He added: “I thought Kyle was excellent on Tuesday. He won a lot of balls in the air.

“He held it up well and he’s going to be an important player for us.

“He’s settled in well and you can see him and Steven Ross can form a good partnership and complement each other well.

“Steven’s a handful and he’s deceptively strong. We’ve missed him so now we’ve got two strikers like that we’ll be a bit more dangerous.”

In the other Highland League Cup quarter-final Rothes play Keith at Mackessack Park.

In the Highland League Clach meet Deveronvale and Fort William play Lossiemouth, while Wick Academy tackle Strathspey Thistle.