Fraserburgh’s Aidan Combe set to miss rest of season through injury

Fraserburgh look set to be without Aidan Combe for the rest of the season.

The Broch winger fractured a kneecap in August and although it has healed, Combe is still in some pain due to scar tissue around the knee.

As a result he is being sent for shockwave treatment and Bellslea manager Mark Cowie believes it is likely he will be missing for the rest of the campaign.

He said: “Aidan Combe will be out for the rest of the season.

“He’s getting some shockwave treatment to hopefully get him over his injury.

“Aidan’s kneecap has healed, but the scar tissue around it has been giving him bother.

“So he’s going to get a course of ultrasound to break up the scar tissue.

“But the doctor said it will be the middle of April before he’s ready to come back.

“But by then the season is almost over, so we’ve just decided to rule him out for the season and allow him to recover and then he can get a good pre-season and kick on next season.”

Although disappointed to lose Combe this term, Cowie believes he will come back and hit the ground running next season when pain free.

He added: “Aidan started this season really well, so it was a blow when he got his injury.

“Recently when he’s been trying to come back it’s been a bit stop-start for him.

“Early in the season he showed his ability and potential for us and probably won us some games on his own.

“The important thing for Aidan is making sure he gets over this and the problem doesn’t come back. He’s young enough to get over this and come back even stronger in the future.”