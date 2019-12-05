Fraserburgh’s Combe desperate for match fitness after injury

Fraserburgh’s Aidan Combe hopes he can get back to top form in the coming weeks after months on the sidelines.

The winger fractured a knee-cap in a 6-3 win against Fort William on August 24.

Combe has made his comeback in three months and has had a couple of sub appearances.

He started the season in fine form for the Broch, and was frustrated at being kept out by injury.

Now Combe is hoping to get back into top gear and said: “It was a challenge in the corner that caused the fracture. Me and the other player slid for the ball and clattered into each other.

“I tried to run it off, thinking it was just a knock, but I couldn’t and had to come off.

“I had a week of physio and then it wasn’t getting any better, so I went for an X-ray and that’s when we found out about the fracture.

“I don’t know if it was lucky it was bone rather than anything else around the knee.

“It was disappointing for me after the way I’d started the season as part of the front four.

“To have three months off is frustrating. I thought it would heal quicker, but it’s an awkward place.

“I couldn’t bend my leg for the first month and then I had to start bending it bit by bit, going further each time.

“It was frustrating and I was desperate to get back and now I’m working on my fitness to try to do more.”

Combe admits he is still short of match sharpness, but hopes that will come. He came off the bench for the final 13 minutes of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Formartine United at Bellslea.

He added: “I’m getting there and trying my hardest. I’m not as fit as I could be, but it’s match fitness I need and I’m working on it.

“It’s tough when you go through a full pre-season and start the season well and then you miss three months with injury.

“It takes time to build up that match sharpness and I’m lacking that, but anybody would be after three months.

“Hopefully, in the next few weeks, I can be up to speed and contribute more for the team. But it all takes time.”

While Combe has been injured, Fraserburgh have continued to build on their fine start to the season with Mark Cowie’s men trailing leaders Brora Rangers by just three points.

But after dominating against Formartine, Combe admits a draw felt like a defeat.

He said: “With the way we played, it hurts to draw – it felt more like a loss, to be honest.

“We were confident going into the game, as we should have been, it was just disappointing to let chances go by.

“We could play worse than that and win games easily.

“We’ve played worse than that this season but we’ve finished and won games.

“Last Saturday was one of those things where it just didn’t quite fall for us.”