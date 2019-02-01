Cold snap sees Highland League games postponed with others in doubt

The rest of the Highland League fixture card for tomorrow is in doubt due to the weather with three games already postponed.

With the north of Scotland experiencing sub-zero temperatures all this week, many pitches are frozen.

Even if some thaw out today, more chilly conditions are expected tonight.

Turriff United are scheduled to face Nairn County at the Haughs.

Deveronvale will welcome Huntly to Princess Royal Park.

Buckie Thistle have a long journey north to take on Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Forres Mechanics are set to face Rothes in a Moray derby at Mosset Park.

Formartine United v Cove Rangers at North Lodge Park looks unlikely to go ahead.

Already postponed are Inverurie v Lossiemouth, Keith’s trip to Grantown-on-Spey to play Strathspey Thistle, and title chasing Brora Rangers’ game with Fort William at Claggan Park – all three games were called off last night.