Clinical Buckie Thistle prove too strong for below-par Inverurie Locos

Buckie Thistle ran out 3-0 winners as Inverurie Locos suffered their second league defeat of the season.

A Sam Pugh strike, a Craig Gill own goal and a Sam Urquhart penalty gave the Jags victory at a rainy Victoria Park.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “This season we’ve not scored too many early goals so it was brilliant to score one so early here.

“With the pace and quality we’ve got we can open teams up and, to be honest, we could have probably scored a few more.

“There’s no doubt Locos are a very good team but the only time we felt threatened came from our own mistakes.”

Inverurie were without three quality midfielders with Neil McLean and Sam Burnett on the injury list and Ross Still suspended.

Buckie caught Locos cold when the home side opened the scoring within 90 seconds.

Inverurie failed to clear a corner kick and when the ball broke to Pugh 12 yards out the big defensive midfielder drove it low past Andy Reid in the visitors’ goal.

Buckie went 2-0 up in the 25th minute when Marcus Goodall’s low drive was blocked by keeper Reid and when the ball spun loose Craig Gill could only turn it into his own net in attempting to clear the danger.

Locos could have pulled one back shortly after but the ball got stuck between Kieran Shanks’ feet near the goal-line and the chance was gone.

Just before the break Neil Gauld saw his 15-yard snap-shot creep dangerously past the upright as the visitors looked to open their account before the turnaround.

There was no sign of Locos’ marksman Gauld at the start of the second half, his place going to former Clyde midfielder Lloyd Robertson.

Shanks fired high over 13 minutes into the second period as the visitors went in search of a goal to bring them back into the game.

Only a brilliant save by Locos keeper Reid in the 71st minute denied Goodall a goal from a superb diving header as the Jags looked to put the game to bed.

Buckie were awarded a penalty kick in the 75th minute when substitute Kyle Macleod was brought down in the box by Mark Souter and Urquhart made no mistake from 12 yards.

Disappointed Locos manager Richard Hastings said: “The game hadn’t even settled down when we lost the opening goal which was basically a gift on our part.

“If I’m being honest their second goal was a gift as well.

“After that I don’t think there was that much in it but we just weren’t able to reach the heights, neither individually nor collectively.”