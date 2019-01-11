Highland: Clash of the north-east’s titans as Cove and Inverurie hitmen go toe to toe

North football’s two top scorers meet tomorrow looking to fire their teams to victory and gain an advantage in the goalscoring charts.

Highland League champions and leaders Cove Rangers face Inverurie Locos at the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove’s Mitch Megginson and Neil Gauld of Locos sit first and second in the goalscoring charts.

Megginson has netted 34 times and Gauld is one behind on 33 strikes.

Megginson is hoping to fire the Granite City side to another win, keeping them five points clear at the top of the league.

He believes the form of both marksmen could be important tomorrow in deciding the game and wants to find the net to try to move further clear of Gauld in the race to be top scorer.

Megginson said: “Neil has been flying this season, I have spent most of the season chasing him in the charts.

“But recently, with the games we’ve had, I’ve managed to catch up and sneak ahead.

“He is a terrific goalscorer, I saw that when we played them (3-2 Cove win) because he caused us problems.

“I’ll be having a quiet word with our defence to stop him scoring and hopefully I can grab a couple to open a gap.

“It’s good to have somebody pushing you on. The boys know if I come off at the end of a game and haven’t scored then I’m frustrated.

“I’ll certainly be looking to score tomorrow. The strikers have an important role to play.

“But the way I see it, we have 10 outfield players who can score, so it doesn’t have to be me. It’s similar for Inverurie, who have lots of players who can score.

“But with the form me and Neil have been in this season, I think people know if a chance falls to us it may well go in the back of the net.”

On the other side, Gauld is hoping he can get ahead in the goalscoring race and also help fifth-placed Inverurie become the first team to take points off Cove at home.

He said: “Mitch scored a hat-trick against us last time we played, so hopefully that’s not the case again.

“He has done really well over the last couple of seasons, he got over 50 goals last year.

“So to be close to him is good for myself, especially when we’ve been knocked out of the cups early this season. The target for me is to try to get ahead of him – but I know that won’t be easy.

“We’ve got just about everyone fit so we’re getting stronger as a squad.

“Hopefully it will be an even game and it could well come down to the strikers on both teams and whoever takes their chances will win the game.

“I think that when we play well we can beat anybody, to be honest.

“But we have just been inconsistent at times. Cove are not unbeatable, we are not favourites, but we are going there to win and hopefully we can do that.”

Both men have also had their injury troubles in recent times. Megginson was bothered by a thigh problem, but has returned for Cove’s last three games and has scored four times.

He added: “I’m feeling good, I’ve had a few niggles but have been getting few games.

“It’s just about managing any niggles and making sure I’m right to play.

“It’s been good to get through three games since I came back and keep scoring, which is what I’m here to do. Hopefully I can do that tomorrow and grab a few a goals.”

Meanwhile, Gauld has been bothered by groin problems this season and has recently recovered from whooping cough.

He has been back for Locos last two games and scored last Saturday in the 3-2 win over Strathspey Thistle.

He added: “The last month has been a bit frustrating for me.

“When we played Turriff (December 15) I was on the bench, but only going to go on if needed.

“I feel as though I have had a wee rest and I’m feeling fit again.

“Having a couple of weeks off has probably done me well, and we didn’t have a game on December 29, which was probably good for me. I feel fit again.”