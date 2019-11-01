Formartine’s Clark sees Brora as Highland League benchmark

Michael Clark thinks Brora Rangers are the benchmark in the Highland League – but has backed Formartine United to match them.

The Pitmedden outfit head for Dudgeon Park tomorrow looking for victory in the league after success against Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Scottish Cup and Deveronvale in the Aberdeenshire Shield over the last week.

North Lodge Park defender Clark believes the Cattachs are the most formidable opponents in the Highland League, but reckons Formartine can take points off them tomorrow.

He said: “We expect a very tough game because Brora are probably the best team in the league with the biggest squad.

“It will be a difficult game and we’ll do well to come away with anything from it.

“We’ll go up there quietly confident that if we play well we’ll have a good chance of getting a result.

“But the key part is that we need to play well.

“Brora are the team to beat since Cove got promoted from the Highland League.

“Brora are the benchmark and everyone will want to go up to Dudgeon Park and prove that they can do it against them.”

Although they have a couple of games in hand, seventh-placed Formartine trail Brora – who are second – by eight points.

So does Clark believe it’s important United get something from tomorrow’s encounter to narrow the gap on the teams above?

He added: “It’s still quite early in the season to be talking about who will be up at the top end of the league at the end of the season.

“But there’s no doubt it’s an important game for both teams and both will see getting three points as a crucial result.”

After a run of three games without a win United bounced back last week at Gala and Clark said: “The boys are glad we’ve got back to winning ways.

“We had to do it the tough way, getting past Gala and then coming from behind against Vale. But we’re pleased we managed to get over the line.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale play Keith at Princess Royal Park, Huntly travel to Fort William and Turriff United host Nairn County at the Haughs.

Forres Mechanics tackle Lossiemouth and Strathspey play Clachnacuddin in the first round of the Highland League Cup.