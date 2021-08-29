Clach edge Turriff United in five-goal thriller; Brora too strong for Nairn

Clachnacuddin came out on top in a five-goal thriller at Grant Street Park to leave Turriff still seeking for their first victory of the season.

A double from young Lilywhites striker James Anderson left his manager Jordan Macdonald singing the youngster’s praises.

Macdonald said: “We had to grind out the win but we were able to do that, we weren’t at our best but it’s a great three points and I think we deserved it.

“That’s seven goals James Anderson has to his name now and he’s just signed a new deal today.

“He knows what we are trying to do here and what we want him to do.

“We weren’t at our best in the first half though we should have still been ahead as we had all the chances but then we gave a sloppy goal away, we are going to make mistakes but as long as keep going I’ll be happy.”

There was very little to choose between the two teams in the first half hour with Owen Kinsella’s 25-yard drive which flew a yard wide of the Clach goal the closest to an opener.

Just before the break a surging run and cross from Clach full back Lewis Nicolson could have produced the opener but there were no takers when his centre was swept along the six-yard line.

In the 49th minute, Turriff broke the deadlock when McDonald strode forward and beat Martin Mackinnon with a 10-yard grounder, the first time the Haughs club have scored the opening goal this term.

Eight minutes later James Anderson sent his header from a deep left wing cross back across United keeper Tim Hendry and into the far corner of the net for the equaliser.

Turriff substitute Jordan Cooper thought he’d fired the visitors ahead in the 72nd minute but his curling 25-yarder cannoned back off the post with home keeper Mackinnon beaten.

United were made to pay 60 seconds later when Anderson, totally unmarked in the box, gave Clach the lead with ,another fine header.

With eight minutes left Clach substitute Connor Bunce ran through unchallenged to make it three.

United reduced the deficit when Murray Cormack was upended in the box and McDonald grabbed his second goal of the afternoon from the penalty spot, sending Mackinnon in the home goal the wrong way.

Disappointed Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “I think we could have taken something from the game but, as I told the lads, we got what we deserved.

“You can’t lose three goals and expect to win a game, or even draw, that just doesn’t just come from your defence, it comes from all over the park.

“We’re having to depend on boys who aren’t that fit. For example, it was Luke Kinsella’s first game back, and while Matty McDonald is scoring goals he does need to get fitter.”

Brora Rangers 4-0 Nairn County

Brora swept aside Nairn County with two former Nairn players, Jordan MacRae and Dale Gillespie, both scoring against their former club.

The Dudgeon Park club’s caretaker manager Craig Campbell was delighted to secure another victory.

He said: “I don’t think we reached the standard of play we did on Wednesday night (in a 4-0 win against Forres) but our performance in the first half was ok.

“I thought we took our foot off the gas in the second half a wee bit.

“Nairn came out after possibly getting a bit of a roasting at half-time and they got a bit of reaction and saw more of the ball but I don’t think our keeper Joe Malin had a lot to do.

“We have been asking for clean-sheets after losing goals earlier in the season but that’s now four on the bounce.

“We’re scoring goals at the other end which is equally pleasing.”

Brora opened the scoring 10 minutes from the break when Matthew Wright fired home off the inside of the post.

A brace of goals within 60 seconds just before the interval killed the game, Jordan MacRae notched the second one and seconds later Gregor Macdonald made it 3-0.

Dale Gillespie made it 4-0 after the restart from the edge of the box into the bottom corner and with just a minute to go County keeper Will Councell received a red card for handling the ball outside the box

County boss Ronnie Sharp said: “I thought that it was pretty even for the first 35 minutes or so.

“They scored the first one and then they scored two in a minute just before half-time and the game was over.

“We did do a bit better in the second half but we keep shooting ourselves in the foot by making mistake after mistake. If you do that against Brora they’re going to punish you.”

Meanwhile, Brora have announced the appointment of Scott Mackay of Edward Mackay Contractors as their new chairman.

He succeeds William Powrie who stood down earlier this month.

Ali Mackenzie of Pipeline Technique has been named vice-chairman.