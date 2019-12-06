Murison – Christie Park could help Huntly shock Brora in Highland League Cup

Huntly’s Glenn Murison says they have the confidence to spring a surprise against Brora Rangers in the Highland League Cup quarter-final.

The Cattachs, who are top of the Highland League, visit Christie Park tomorrow.

Brora’s visits to the ground in the last two seasons on league duty have been tight affairs, with both sides winning a game 1-0.

Murison says that gives the Black and Golds – who have already reached the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield this season – confidence.

He said: “We can take confidence from previous games and I think teams do find it hard to play against us at Christie Park.

“A lot of the time the pitch suits the way we want to play, whereas the likes of Brora are maybe used to slicker surfaces which suit them better. But Christie Park isn’t quite like that.

“We do have an advantage at home so hopefully we can use that advantage to get through to another semi-final.

“Brora showed up well against Morton, who are a full-time Championship opponent, in the Scottish Cup.

“That may work in our favour because they’ve had a tough game in midweek.

“But cup games are one-offs and there’s always a chance for an upset.”