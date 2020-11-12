Chris Angus leaves Inverurie Locos on good terms – Boss Andy Low

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low says Chris Angus departed the club on good terms.

The striker left the Railwaymen after three years of service earlier this week.

When Locos returned to training this month in preparation for the new season, with an agreement struck between the club and management and players to resume without wages.

However, following talks with Angus, an agreement was reached for him to depart Harlaw Park.

Boss Low said: “There was a statement went out that the players are having to make commitment of playing for nothing just now.

“It’s one of these things and I’m disappointed to lose Chris because he’s been a big player for the club and he was going to be again this season.

“But at the end of the day the club has got to deal with the current circumstances as best it can.

“When we spoke to Chris regarding the situation he handled it really well and I’ve got no complaints with that, so we’ve come to a mutual agreement that’s probably best for Chris to view his future.

“Whether that’s in football or out of football I don’t know. But both sides reached an amicable agreement and I’ve no bad words to say about Chris.

“It is hard for players and there’s a lot of travelling and commitment involved in the Highland League with training twice a week and a game on a Saturday.

“When it comes to the agreement that was reached, I completely respect a player’s decision if that impacts them playing football because it is a big commitment.”