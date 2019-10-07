Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win fulfils childhood dream for Fraserburgh’s Young

For Paul Young, winning the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup with Fraserburgh was the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

The midfielder helped the Broch to a 2-1 victory over Formartine United in Friday’s Shire Cup final at Cove. It was Young’s first silverware with the Buchan side after joining in 2017.

Winning a trophy with Fraserburgh also meant Young followed in the footsteps of dad Jimmy, who claimed eight honours in his long career with the Broch.

Paul said: “This is my third season with Fraserburgh and we lost narrowly to Formartine in the League Cup two seasons ago.

“So it’s really good to get some silverware with the club and hopefully it continues going forward.

“I grew up supporting Fraserburgh because of my dad so to help them win trophies now is a boyhood dream for me.

“The guys put in an unbelievable shift on Friday and we got off to a great start with an early goal from Willie West.

“At the end of the first half we let them come on to us and they probably deservedly got their goal.

“But we had enough chances to win the game and thankfully we did.”

Young is hoping the Broch can have more success this season. They’re four points off the top of the Highland League and face rivals Brora on Saturday.

He added: “We want to have more success this season. We’ve had some draws in the league recently, but we’re hoping to push on now and mount a challenge. I saw Brora last week against Inverurie and they were excellent and I think they’re the team to beat.

“But we want to put up a challenge.”