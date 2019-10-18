Inverurie Locos chief Macaulay hoping for third-round benefits in Scottish Cup

Inverurie Locos chairman Mike Macaulay hopes his team can get the better of Rothes in the Scottish Cup as it would benefit the club on and off the pitch.

A place in the third round is up for grabs at Mackessack Park tomorrow as the sides sitting third and fifth in the Highland League go head to head.

The Railwaymen haven’t reached round three since season 2015-16 and progress would bring financial benefits and a potential tie with a Championship side.

He said: “It would be a great boost to be in the third round, it’s what we’re needing as a club.

“Everybody looks forward to the Scottish Cup and it excites supporters.

“At the moment the Scottish Cup is a major source of income to clubs.

“There’s not much money in the Highland League so for every club getting as far as they can in the Scottish Cup is not just about the football, it’s about the financial side as well.

“You can see the impact the cup has – Fraserburgh got to the fourth round a couple of seasons ago and played Rangers.

“In cup football there is also an element of luck about the draws you get. Again we’ve got a really tough draw and I’m sure Rothes will be thinking the same.

“It’s an exciting game and it’s going to be a really tough game for us.

“I think it’s one of the top ties because Rothes have been doing really well.

“We’ve been up and down a bit, but hopefully we’re a bit more stabilised again.”