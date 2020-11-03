Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart calls for character after pain of Highland League Cup defeat

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart says he’ll see the character of his players after their Highland League Cup final defeat.

The Jags were pipped by 10-man Rothes in Saturday’s final at Christie Park.

Victoria Park gaffer Stewart was bitterly disappointed by the defeat, however, he has backed his players to respond from that defeat.

Currently the new Highland League season is scheduled to begin on November 28, although it could yet be delayed further.

Whenever Buckie do return to action Stewart will be looking for a response to their cup final agony.

He said: “I don’t want to be too harsh because it’s a young team and they say you learn more from your mistakes than your successes so we’ll have to learn a lot from that game and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Now we’ll find out the character of the players because if we’d won everything would have been rosy and we’d have been speaking about pushing to win the league because I think this team is good enough.

© DCT Media

“But now we’ve taken a kick up the backside you want to see how the boys come back and if they play for the shirt.

“If they go into their shells they won’t be playing for Buckie much longer, now we find out the character of the team now.

“I believe in them all and I believe they all have that character and heart, but they need to show me they’ve got it now.

“I’m confident they do have it and now all I’m thinking about is how we win the next game, the next cup and the next league.”

What added to Stewart’s disappointment was the manner in which his side lost having been in front as Rothes executed their gameplan perfectly, as they did in their semi-final victory over Formartine United.

Stewart added: “Rothes’ gameplan was the same as the Formartine game, I’d seen it before.

“They wanted to hold into the game and nick a goal and it was a great gamplan that worked perfectly and they nicked two goals.

“I’d seen it before in the Formartine game. I went through it with the boys and said we’d need to get the second and third goal.

“But we didn’t push forward like I wanted and didn’t open them up like I wanted.

“Our goalkeeper had more saves than theirs, they got the ball in the box and when you do that you get chances to score and they deserved to score.”