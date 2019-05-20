Cove chairman Moorhouse: SPFL play-offs success is my best moment in football

Keith Moorhouse has seen it all in 20 years as chairman of Cove Rangers – but promotion to the SPFL tops the lot.

During his time at the helm of the Granite City club, Moorhouse has seen 24 trophies lifted and also moved the club from Allan Park to the new Balmoral Stadium.

But on Saturday they fulfilled their ultimate goal by gaining promotion to League Two.

It was a dominant display from Cove in the pyramid play-offs, beating East Kilbride 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Saturday’s 3-0 success at Shielfield Park made it a 7-0 aggregate triumph against Berwick Rangers in the final.

For all the success Cove have had during Moorhouse’s time with the club, promotion to the Scottish leagues ranks above it all.

He said: “It means everything to me. It’s one of the goals I set when I joined the club 20 years ago.

“I can’t really explain in words what it means to me and to everyone connected with the club.

“It’s great to be a League Two club – I can’t keep the smile off my face.

“I’m proud of everyone – the fans were brilliant. It was probably the best away support we’ve had.

“You’ve got to set goals and stretch yourself. We set three goals back then: a trophy per season, new stadium and the Scottish leagues.

“In my 20 years as a chairman we’ve won 24 trophies, got a new stadium and now we’re in the league – I suppose I could step down now.

“But of course I’m not going to step down – how can you with these guys?

“Without a shadow of doubt it’s my best day at the club, by a million miles.

“Last year (3-2 play-off final loss to Cowdenbeath) was incredibly low – this year is incredibly high.

“The way it happened last year, it made everybody stronger.

“You saw it on Saturday. They deserve it. They’ve played at a level we’ve never played at before. It’s definitely the best day in my football life by a mile.”

Co-manager John Sheran wasn’t in the dugout for Cove’s play-off games after suffering a heart attack on April 21. He did watch both legs against Berwick from the stand, but whether he will be in the dugout next season remains unclear as the continues to recover from the heart attack.

Moorhouse added: “We’ve had informal chats about it (John’s health), but once the dust settles, we’ll have an open and honest conversation like the ones we’ve had over the last 10 years.

“There’s a place at Cove, whether it be in the technical area or behind the scenes.

“John is a big character and has a huge influence on a lot things at the club. That will not change. He’ll be here in one shape or form.”

Cove have built a strong squad to take them into the SPFL, but Moorhouse says they will try to bolster it further so they can be competitive in League Two.

He said: “The playing squad is full of players who’ve played at a higher level.

“We will strengthen.

“The boys that have come in have all been at a higher level and we’ve got to prepare for the next step.

“It’s about now getting these guys to the next level.”