Fraserburgh’s Campbell will forget about Wick ‘affinity’ for Highland League clash

Fraserburgh midfielder Grant Campbell will place his affinity for Wick Academy to one side when his team goes in search of three points tomorrow.

Campbell will line up for the Broch against his hometown team at Harmsworth Park.

Having started his Highland League career with the Scorries and helped them win the North of Scotland Cup in his second spell with Wick, it is a club close to his heart, but that will be forgotten about tomorrow.

Campbell said: “I’ve always had an affinity with Wick. Forgetting about winning a trophy with the club, it goes back to even being a kid and seeing the time they invested in youth development.

“It’s actually very similar to Fraserburgh, the way they try to bring through youth. Both Wick and Fraserburgh are community clubs and when you’ve been part of that you always have an affinity with them. But don’t get me wrong, if I’m involved tomorrow I’ll be there to do a job.

“It’s one thing to feel a closeness to a club, but when you’re against them you have to perform well and you want to win.”

With Brora and Inverurie in Scottish Cup action, Fraserburgh could move a point behind them at the top of the league. Campbell added: “Wick away is a tough place to go and try to get three points.

“When you take a holistic view of the season, it’s a difficult fixture that we need to win and we’ll let the table and everybody else sort themselves out.”