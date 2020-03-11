Paul Campbell aims to grab goals for Fraserburgh against Huntly

Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell is hoping to move a step closer to achieving his goal target for the season against Huntly tonight.

The Broch take on the Black and Golds at Bellslea looking to move into third place with a win.

Striker Campbell netted for the Buchan outfit in Friday’s 4-1 success over Inverurie Locos to take his tally for the season to 23.

And he is aiming to reach 30 in a campaign for the first time.

He said: “It was good to score again.

“I’ve got a target for the number of goals I want to score and with 10 games to go it’s about trying to push on and have as good stats as possible.

“I haven’t played much football over the last month or so because I was suspended for the Brora game and we’ve had games called off.

“So it was good to get back on the scoring trail against Inverurie and I want to kick on.

“The goal on Friday took me to 23 so I’m not that far from the 30 mark.

“That was my target at the start of the season and hopefully I can get there.

“In the last two seasons I’ve been at 28 and 29 but it’s been frustrating not to reach 30 – hopefully this season can be the year I do it.”

In January, Campbell, pictured, joined a select band of just 10 to hit a century of goals for Fraserburgh.

He added: “That was a good achievement and it was something I had in the back of my mind that I wanted to get to.

“I know there are a band of players who have managed to reach the milestone for Fraserburgh and to be among some of those top strikers in the club’s history is a good achievement for myself.”

Fraserburgh and Huntly drew 2-2 at Christie Park on February 1 with Campbell sent off late on.

That was a major disappointment as it meant he missed a game against league leaders Brora Rangers.

Campbell is hoping for a better 90 minutes against Huntly tonight.

He said: “The last time we played them we went up to Christie Park and only managed to get a point.

“We followed it up by losing at Buckie in the League Cup so that was really disappointing for us.

“We’re hoping to turn things around against Huntly this time and try to build some momentum again.

“The last time we played Huntly was a disappointing day all round for me.

“As a team we didn’t manage to come away with the three points and then I was sent off, which was really disappointing.

“It meant I missed the Brora game as well, which was probably the biggest game of the season.

“So hopefully things can go a bit better in this game.”