Cairns wants to win more silver for Fraserburgh after contract renewal

Owen Cairns is aiming to win more silverware with Fraserburgh after signing a new contract.

But his first objective is to finish second in the Highland League this season – and he hopes to move a step closer to doing it with a win against Inverurie Locos tonight.

The 21-year-old physiotherapy student has signed a deal to keep him with the Broch until 2021.

Cairns has helped the Buchan outfit win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield in his first season at Bellslea.

The full-back said: “I’m happy to sign on for another year.

“At Fraserburgh we’ve got a really strong side and it’s the first time in my career I’ve been able to challenge for honours.

“I’ve really enjoyed that and now I’ve signed a new contract I want to push for more honours and try to better this season.

“This season has been great and I’ve always wanted to win silverware in the Highland League.

“My dad George played in the Highland League for about 10 years with Fort William and I don’t think he ever won a trophy.

“So winning my first two trophies is something I’ll never forget and I’m probably playing the best football of my career this season.

“We want to finish strongly and second place is what we’re trying to achieve.

“If we can get a result tonight then it would help our chances. Inverurie have a really strong side and we’ve had tight games against them this season.

“They’ve got some high-quality players and we’ll have to be at our best to get a result against them.

“But I’m confident with the ability within our side we can get a result.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie boss Andy Low is not paying attention to the league table.

The Railwaymen are second with a nine-point buffer to third-placed Rothes, with Fraserburgh a point further behind.

However, the teams below Locos all have games in hand and Low said: “I tend not to look at the table at the moment. If we keep getting three points then we’re doing something right.

“Teams around us are going to be playing each other and something has to give.

“We’re concentrating on ourselves and maybe in the last week or so, I’ll have a look to see where things are.

“After this week we don’t play until March 28, so after that we’ll be in a better position to see what’s around us and what we need to do in April to finish as high as possible.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale face Forres Mechanics at Princess Royal Park.