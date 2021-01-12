Buckie’s Graeme Stewart believes pause to season is the right call

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes the right call has been made to pause the Highland League season.

The SFA and Scottish Government have decided to suspend all football below the Premiership and Championship for the rest of this month.

Buckie had been due to face Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup second round tonight.

Jags gaffer Stewart said: “I think it is the right decision, we’ve seen an increase in infections or people having to isolate.

“It makes no sense to me to continue meeting up in groups of 50 and more to play games of football.

“Whether three weeks is long enough is the next question, but we’ll wait and see how things play out.

“Travelling was becoming a bit concerning as well. Buckie is a unique club in that there is a lot of travelling because we have boys from Aberdeen, Inverness and the Buckie area, whereas other Highland League clubs everyone is maybe more local.

“I do agree with the decision, I’m not particularly happy about it, but it takes away the stress and concern.

“Players have been concerned and asking me questions and the pause means we’re not putting people in a situation they don’t need to be in.

“Players are coming and mixing with 20 or 30 others and then going back to parents or grandparents and it’s an unnecessary risk.

“I’m not happy that we’re stopping for a few weeks but I think it is the right decision.”