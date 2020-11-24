Buckie Thistle to wait longer for fan return, after Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clash with Aberdeen moved to January

Tonight’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final clash between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen has been postponed until January.

The Dons asked for the game to be rearranged after they were forced to include some of their development players in the squad for tomorrow night’s Premiership game at Hamilton.

Aberdeen have lost three first-team players due to positive coronavirus tests surrounding the recent Scotland under-21s games against Croatia and Greece, adding to an already long injury list.

Both Buckie and Aberdeen revealed they’d now agreed to contest their Shire Cup tie on January 18 or 19 next year.

An Aberdeenshire and District Football Association statement said: “This postponement was agreed between the clubs following Aberdeen FC having to call upon development squad players for their rescheduled SPFL match v Hamilton Academical on Wednesday November 25 following injuries and players not being available due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

The other remaining Shire Cup last-eight tie is scheduled to be played between Keith and Huntly at Kynoch Park next Wednesday.

At the weekend, Fraserburgh defeated Inverurie Locos, while Formartine United beat Dyce Juniors to reach the next stage.

Buckie, who are in the quarters having won their first-round tie away at juniors Banks o’ Dee, were set to welcome fans back to Victoria Park for the first time since the Covid-19 shutdown in March.

The game was set to be played in front of 100 people.

Buckie gaffer Graeme Stewart believes the return of supporters, even in limited numbers, will be a positive step when it happens.

He said: “It’s been a bit of a nightmare playing without the fans.

“We’ve done the best we can, but I think as everyone around the world is finding, it’s not the same without them.

“At every level it makes a difference and everyone wants to play in front of supporters.

“It gives the players a boost and for the clubs it generates revenue, which is what we need to keep clubs afloat.

“It’s a huge step forward and we hope it will go well and everyone can attend safely and there’s no issues and hopefully we could increase the number.

“Although 100 or 150 is decent, we need to be able to get back up to 300 or 400, which most Highland League clubs can get, and that ultimately helps pay the wages.”