Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle not hopeful of Albion Rovers tie being moved

Buckie Thistle player-assistant boss Lewis MacKinnon fears their appeal to have their Scottish Cup tie with Albion Rovers moved will fall on deaf ears.

The Jags are due to travel to Cliftonhill on Boxing Day to face the League Two side and have requested for the tie to be pushed back a day to the 27th.

However, MacKinnon said the initial response had not been great and it appears likely Buckie players will have to travel to the central belt as planned.

He said: “We have approached the SFA about going for the day after, but the initial vibes from Albion Rovers were not great.

“It would make sense – you can enjoy your Christmas a bit more. But it sounds like that’s not the case.

“I think the SFA should be looking at these dates. It’s fine for full-time clubs, but not at our level.

“There’s seven of us in Inverness, half-a-dozen in Aberdeen and the rest in Moray. We can get a whole playing squad on a coach, with staggered seating and facemasks. We did it for the trip up to Wick.”

Buckie defeated Strathspey Thistle on Saturday 4-0 at Grant Park, in order to book their place in the competition’s first round.

Players already have to contend with the lack of shower facilities at away games, which becomes even more of a pressing concern at this time of year when weather conditions deteriorate.

MacKinnon added: “It’s brutal. It’s not as much about cleaning yourself as warming yourself up again to get home. It’s not ideal circumstances, but nothing is at the moment.”