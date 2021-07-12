Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Kevin Main believes Jags can challenge for honours this term

Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Kevin Main is relishing life back at Victoria Park.

The 39-year-old returned to the Jags earlier this month after leaving Formartine United at the end of last season.

Main spent 11 years at Buckie before joining Turriff United in September 2014 and then moving on to Formartine in 2018.

He made the perfect start in Saturday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final with a clean sheet in his first competitive appearance since returning to Buckie in a 1-0 home win against Barry Robson’s young Aberdeen side.

Main said: “It was a clean sheet and pleasing to get the win against Aberdeen.

“I thought our boys were solid and worked very hard.

“We have a semi-final against Formartine United to look forward to and it’s good to be involved in games like that so early in the new season.

“I didn’t actually have too much to do against Aberdeen because the boys in front of me played really well.

“We didn’t give Aberdeen too much time on the ball and in the end they started to revert to long, diagonal balls.

“That is a credit to the boys for working so hard on what was a hot day.

“We were delighted with the win.

“It has been very easy to slot back into the club. It is like I haven’t been away.

“It is a new bunch of boys but I’m enjoying it as it is a good group who all work hard for each other.”

The Jags are due to travel to North Lodge Park to face Main’s former side Formartine in the last four of the EE Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday night.

They will face Lossiemouth at Victoria Park on the opening day of the 2021-22 Highland League season on July 24.

Main sees no reason why Buckie can’t be pushing for the title this season along with the likes of Brora Rangers, Brechin City, Inverurie Locos, Formartine United and Rothes.

He said: “I’m here to win things.

“We have got a lot of young players who bring a lot of energy.

“We are looking to win every competition we enter.

“There would be no point playing if that wasn’t the case.

“We want to win as much as we can.

“I have played against a lot of these players so I know how good they are.

“I’m enjoying being in the team and feel I have settled in really well.”