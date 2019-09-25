Buckie Thistle boss delighted at Scottish Cup TV slot

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar is thrilled his side will be live on TV for the first time in the next round of the Scottish Cup.

BBC Scotland have selected the Jags’ second-round tie with Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park for live broadcast.

The game will be played on Friday October 18 with kick-off at 7.05pm.

For this season the BBC have started showing live matches from the early rounds of the cup.

On Friday, Auchinleck Talbot’s 3-0 win over Kelty Hearts was beamed across the nation.

Victoria Park supremo Farquhar is pleased Buckie will get their moment in the spotlight.

He said: “I’m delighted. It’s good exposure for the Highland League.

“Bonnyrigg are currently top of the Lowland League and we’re currently top of the Highland League.

“I’d imagine that played a part in the game being selected.

“It seems like this game was a popular choice with supporters.

“It’s good exposure for Buckie Thistle – we’re not often in the limelight, certainly not in the last couple of seasons.

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity.

“It’s going to be a tough game against Bonnyrigg, there’s no question.

“But whether it’s on the Friday night or the Saturday the game will still be the same.

“Hopefully we can do ourselves proud on what should be a good occasion.”

Thistle reached the second round after a 4-1 home success against Civil Service Strollers.

Bonnyrigg edged past Fraserburgh 1-0 at Bellslea.