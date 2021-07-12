Buckie Thistle boss delighted as Jags start the new season in style with Aberdeen win

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart praised his side for making the perfect start to the new season with a 1-0 victory against Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Jags striker Scott Adams took advantage of a defensive lapse in the Dons defence to net the game’s only goal after 38 minutes.

Stewart’s side will face Formartine United at North Lodge Park in the last four of the competition on Wednesday.

He said: “I thought we played really well.

“We started the game really sharp and could have had a couple of goals.

“Aberdeen are a full-time team and they had a bit of the ball in the first half.

“We had to work on their shape and I wanted us to be a bit braver as we were doubling up too much.

“We got the message across that we wanted to go man for man as we didn’t think there was too much to fear.

“Aberdeen are a good team but we have faith in the boys that we have at this club.

“We started to get further up the park and I felt we deserved the win.

“Our goalkeeper Kevin Main didn’t really have a save to make.

“It was great for our young centre-backs (Sam Morrison and Jack Murray) to keep a clean sheet.

“A clean sheet is so important. If we are going to be successful this year we need to keep clean sheets.

“The best thing about that match was I didn’t think Aberdeen looked like they were going to score.

“I didn’t feel nervous at all and I thought we could have nicked a goal or two in the second half.

“We were pleased with 1-0 but it could have been a couple more. I’m delighted with the display.”

Finland under-21 international Miko Virtanen captained Barry Robson’s young Dons side that included defender Kieran Ngwenya and striker Michael Ruth.

But it was the hosts who started brightly with a superb interception from Tyler Mykyta denying Sam Urquhart what looked a certain goal after only three minutes.

Andy MacAskill and Max Barry both fired over for the Jags before Connor Barron whipped a free kick wide from 20 yards in Aberdeen’s first meaningful attempt on goal.

Dons forward Jack Milne was inches away from breaking the deadlock after 18 minutes when his shot fizzed over the crossbar.

Mykyta, one of Aberdeen’s better performers during the opening period, had a shot saved by former Formartine United stopper Kevin Main.

But it was Buckie who went in at the break in front after Adams pounced on a slack headed back-pass by Mason Hancock and lobbed the ball over the advancing Tom Ritchie.

Stewart said: “Scott is normally a winger but we played him up front because he has got the ability to do that.

“He is an instinctive player and I thought he was excellent. He is probably our best finisher.”

The Dons made a change at the break with Evan Towler stepping in for Ngwenya and Robson’s side soon enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges of the second half.

Aberdeen thought they were back on level terms after 67 minutes when Kevin Hanratty lashed home but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Some great trickery on the left wing by Urquhart created a chance for Craig Cowie but he headed over as Buckie pushed for the pivotal next goal.

At the other end Main had to look lively to keep out Ryan Duncan’s low drive as the Dons continued to put pressure on the Buckie rearguard.

The Jags can now look forward to a midweek trip to Pitmedden to take on Formartine with a place in the final at stake.

Holders Fraserburgh were due to face Keith in the other semi-final but the game was called off after two Keith players tested positive for coronavirus.