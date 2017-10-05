Buckie show quality to move third in league

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was pleased to move up to third in the Highland League with a 4-1 win over Huntly at Victoria Park.

Craig Dorrat opened the scoring before Mike Ewen equalised.

Michael Clark missed a penalty for the Black and Golds before Gary McGowan was sent off.

A second from Dorrat and strikes from Steven Ross and John McLeod secured the Jags’ win.

Stewart said: “It was a good win because they beat us last season at Christie Park.

“I was happy with 85 minutes of it. We had a five minute daft spell in the second half when we weren’t at it and took our foot off the gas a wee bit.

“We let them back into the game which was frustrating but we showed our quality and bounced back.

“Daniel Bell saved the penalty at 1-1 which was a great save.”

Huntly co-manager Tommy Wilson said: “I though we played really well. We were just a bit unfortunate with some decision that went against us.”