Buckie looking to bounce back against Fraserburgh as Highland League’s top two clash

Buckie Thistle’s Kevin Main hopes they can prove their title credentials against league leaders Fraserburgh.

The Breedon Highland League’s top two clash at Victoria Park tonight.

The Jags have won four of their first five league fixtures, while the Broch are the only side in the division with a perfect record having won five out five.

Buckie want to be challenging for the title, but were defeated 2-0 by Rothes on Saturday, and goalkeeper Main is keen to bounce back against Fraserburgh.

He said: “We want to be up at the top at the end of the season and to be there challenging this is the sort of game you need to take points from.

“It’s not a must-win game because it’s still very early in the season, but it’s a big game.

“If we could win it would pull Fraserburgh back in again onto the same points as ourselves.

“We want to bounce back from Saturday, we were disappointed with ourselves against Rothes and we didn’t play as we can and as we have been recently.

“We fell short of the standards that are required at Buckie Thistle.”

Leask doesn’t want good start to be derailed

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Paul Leask has been pleased with their start to the campaign.

The Bellslea outfit have recorded victories against Formartine United, Fort William, Brora Rangers, Nairn County and Brechin City.

Custodian Leask is determined to keep that good form going.

He said: “We can’t have many complaints so far because we’ve had a very tough start.

“But up to now we’ve come through it all right. If we can get back past Buckie it would show again what we’re capable of.

“Brechin on Saturday was a good challenge because we didn’t quite know what we’d be facing, but we came through it really well.

“Buckie are going to be right up there as well so it would be good to put down a marker and see where we’re at.”

Huntly short of bodies

Meanwhile, Huntly manager Allan Hale again expects to have a squad of only 14 players for their trip to Princess Royal Park to face Deveronvale due to enforced Covid-19 isolation.