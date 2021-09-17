Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Buckie held by Cumbernauld Colts; Fort William knocked out by East Stirlingshire

By Danny Law
17/09/2021, 10:27 pm
Graeme Stewart, the Buckie Thistle boss.
Graeme Stewart, the Buckie Thistle boss.

Buckie Thistle and Cumbernauld Colts will have to do it all over again for a place in the second round of the Scottish Cup after it ended in stalemate last night after what was the first ever clash between the clubs in a competitive match.

The Victoria Park outfit, third top of the Highland League, had made it to at least the second round of the cup in five of the last six seasons and dominated from start to finish.

Despite being starved of possession for the most part Colts, fifth from bottom of the Lowland League with just two wins in their opening 12 games, broke the deadlock through a spectacular strike from Craig Murray after 55 minutes.

Thistle responded almost immediately when Kyle MacLeod pounced on a loose ball 12 yards out to drill home and force a replay at Victoria Park next week.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “We should probably have gone in at half time two or three up at least.

“It was more the final third in the passing. I thought our crosses were poor, but we dominated the game. The game should have been out of sight and I said that to them at half-time.

” We are a possession-based team and teams sit off of us and counter us. If we score first the game becomes easier.

“Hopefully it will be a different game when they come back to our place.”

Elsewhere, Fort William exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of East Stirlingshire at Falkirk Stadium.

The Claggan Park men were defeated 3-0 by the Lowland League side with Jamie Hamilton breaking the deadlock for the hosts in first-half injury time.

Andy Kay doubled the advantage for Shire eight minutes into the second half.

Fort thought they had reduced the deficit two minutes later when Robbie Foster netted but the strike was chalked off as Marios Avraam was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Avraam went down in the penalty area on Fort’s next attack but the referee waved away the penalty appeals.

East Stirlingshire put the tie beyond doubt in the 74th minute when Kevin Turner hit the back of the net.