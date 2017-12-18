Buckie boss Stewart over the Maroon as new boys make winning debuts against Keith

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hailed the impact of his three debutants as they beat Keith 4-1.

The Jags handed first appearances to defender Kieran Adams and midfielders Andy MacAskill and Sam Robertson.

All three impressed in the win at Victoria Park and Stewart said: “I thought all three of them were good. Sam was brilliant and took his goal really well.

“It’s his first Highland League goal.

“Kieran Adams was solid at the back and I thought Andy was good.

“But he knows himself that he is a bit off it in terms of fitness.

“But they gave us something different. They gave us some quality and it took as up a level. I think the boys reacted to it as well, so I was delighted.

“Once our new players started gelling we kicked on, and I thought in the second half we were really good.

“In the first half we were good but you could see it was a new team and there were basic mistakes that we were trying to sort out.

“But overall I’m delighted with it – a great performance and a great result.”

Keith boss Ewan Robb said: “It was the story of our season, we’re matching teams.

“I’ve said before there hasn’t been any teams that have played us off the park.

“But we’re conceding goals and not putting chances away at the other end.”

The Jags were ahead on seven minutes when Shaun CARROLL’S deflected shot from the edge of the box bobbled past keeper David Dey and into the net.

CARROLL made it 2-0 with a low 20-yard strike on the quarter hour.

After a couple of near misses the Maroons got a goal back on the half hour when Cammy Keith’s through ball put Ryan WHELAN away and he finished well from 15 yards.

But Buckie restored their two-goal cushion three minutes later. Loan-signing from Cove, Robertson, charged down the right past Andrew Smith and finished well from 15 yards.

Buckie’s fourth on 66 minutes was controversial. Craig Dorrat’s header hit the inside of the post before being scrambled away. The Maroons felt it hadn’t crossed the line.

But referee David Watt adjudged that it had. Elsewhere, Deveronvale drew 2-2 with Rothes at Princess Royal Park.

Steven Davidson and Dane Ballard had the Banffers ahead but Daniel Moore’s double levelled it.

Nairn County beat Lossiemouth 3-2. Harry Noble and Ryan Farquhar twice had Lossie in front but Adam Porritt and then Gary Kerr’s brace won it for the visitors.