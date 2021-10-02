Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart looks for improvement against fellow title challengers

By Callum Law
02/10/2021, 6:00 am
Buckie manager Graeme Stewart hopes they can get the better of Brechin
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has called on side to step up against the teams around them in the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags – fifth in the table – face third-placed Brechin City at Glebe Park.

He said: “We probably have to take something from the game because we’ve messed up a couple of times.

“We slipped up against Rothes and Brora (lost both 2-0) and didn’t take full points against Fraserburgh when we should have (2-2 draw).

“So we need to improve in these games because at the end of the season how you get on against the top five or six determines where you finish.

“We’re aware of that and hopefully we do get a result.”

Brechin have won their last four games and boss Andy Kirk said: “We’re starting to put things together a lot more.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is looking forward to facing Buckie Thistle

“We’ve got a decent squad and we’re starting to play more consistently throughout the 90 minutes.

“We’re in a good place and we’re trying to improve week by week.

“It’s a new squad and there have been challenges along the way, but we’re getting there.

“We’ve got to continually strive week after week to win games to keep us challenging where we want to be.”

  • Highland League team news

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin have a full squad available for the visit of league leaders Fraserburgh to Grant Street Park.

The Broch are still without Paul Campbell, Jamie Beagrie and Logan Watt.

Joe Gauld (knee), Jack Grant and Gordon McNab (both ankle) miss out for Forres Mechanics in their Mosset Park clash with Keith.

James Brownie, Scott Henry, Liam Duncan, Connor Grant, Scott Henry, Liam Duncan and Stewart Hutcheon are out for the Maroons.

Turriff United meet Deveronvale at the Haughs with Kyle Gordon, Callan Gray, Scott Whelan and Murray Esson missing while Keir Smith has joined Maud on loan.

The visitors are without Robert Scott and Innes McKay is a doubt, but are boosted by attacker Nathan Ross’ return to the club on a two-year contract.

Calum Maclean will be in interim charge of Fort William, who face a Wick Academy side minus Steven Anderson, Danny Mackay, Brandon Sinclair and Gordon MacNab.

Elsewhere Inverurie Locos make the trip to Station Park to tackle Nairn County.