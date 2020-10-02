Buckie boss Graeme Stewart in favour of Highland League Cup being played behind closed doors

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is in favour of completing the 2019-20 Highland League Cup behind closed doors.

The semi-finals, between Brora Rangers and the Jags at Dudgeon Park and Formartine United and Rothes at North Lodge Park, will be played on October 17 behind closed doors with the final a week later and all fixtures streamed live online on a pay-per-view basis.

The Highland League has acted swiftly in recent days to ensure the necessary arrangements are in place.

The beginning of the 2020-21 season was pushed back from October 17 until at least November 28 earlier this week as a result of news that fans won’t be allowed to return to sporting events any time soon.

However, when it comes to completing last term’s Highland League Cup the four clubs involved are keen on the behind-closed doors-idea.

Buckie manager Stewart believes the project could be a success and said: “Hearing about the idea it’s something I’m in favour of and if they’re able to stream it that’s a big thing.

“Instead of getting 500 or 600 at the game as you might normally with the way things are, you might get a few thousand Highland League fans trying to watch it.

“There are people with Highland League connections all over the world who I’m sure would be interested in watching.

“If the games were to just be played behind closed doors, it would be unfortunate.

“Although it’s not the same as being there, if the league is able to stream the games then I’m all for it and, if the league and the clubs involved could make a few quid out of it, that would be even better.”

The most important aspect for Stewart about completing the tournament is that it provides Thistle with the chance to win silverware for the first time since their Highland League title success in 2017.

The Victoria Park gaffer added: “Regardless of how it’s played it’s a chance of silverware for the teams involved.

“I feel that’s what our team at Buckie needs to do is win something. It’s three years since we won the league and this is a different team from then.

“I’ve said to the players to be thought of in the same bracket as Brora, Fraserburgh and Formartine – who have all won trophies recently – they need to win silverware.

“There are a few players still at the club from when we won the league, but this is a new team that to get to the next level needs to win something.

“If you do that then it breeds confidence and if we could do it then we’d be more confident going into the league campaign as a result.”