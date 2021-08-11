Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hails battling display in cup win at Brechin

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was delighted to see his side grind out victory against Brechin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy at Glebe Park.

The Jags dug deep to score twice in the final 15 minutes after Brechin had equalised at the start of the second half and Stewart was thrilled with his side’s battling qualities against the Highland League newcomers.

He said: “We played well and to score three goals here is impressive. We didn’t play well in the second half, but we reacted well to conceding a sloppy goal at a set piece by not marking properly and giving away a free header.

“But we had three or four breaks where we could have scored before our two goals. They are a good team with quality all over the park, so I’m pleased.

“We’ve had a good start to the season and I’m really happy with the squad. We’re only a few games into the season, but this is the happiest I’ve been with the squad in years and it’s up to the players to keep it going.”

While there was joy for the Buckie manager, his opposite number at Glebe Park, Andy Kirk, was far from impressed with his side’s display against the Jags.

Kirk has left his players in no doubt a repeat of the performance against Buckie will not be tolerated.

He said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the performance. We had a chat after the game and for what we’re trying to achieve at this football club that is not acceptable in any area of the pitch.

“Credit to Buckie they were the better side in the first half, but we came back into it in the second half. But I’m extremely disappointed with a lot of elements which are not acceptable for any player moving forward here.”