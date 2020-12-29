Buckie boss Graeme Stewart delighted with Inverness Scottish Cup tie

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is thrilled to be facing Inverness Caley Thistle in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The Highland League side will take on the Championship outfit on the weekend of January 9 at Victoria Park.

Stewart, who played under Caley Thistle counterpart John Robertson, during the 2002-03 season at Inverness, said: “We’re delighted to get a home draw.

“That was the most important thing because we’ve not played at home since March 7 and not had a home draw this season yet.

“We’re delighted with that and then you’re either wanting a winnable game or one of the top sides in the draw and Inverness are definitely one of them.

“It’s an exciting tie against a top team so we’re very happy.

The draw for the Second Round of the 2020-21 Scottish Cup. Ties to be played Saturday, 9 January 2021. Which fixture gets your pick for tie of the round?#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/V7dAkMGupr — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) December 28, 2020

“John Robertson was very good to play under. I learnt a lot off him and he’s a legend in Scottish football having played for Scotland and being Hearts’ top goalscorer.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him and he’s helped me over the years with advice and he’s given us a couple of players as well.”

Elsewhere, Cove Rangers are away to Alloa, Peterhead are at home to Stenhousemuir.

Fraserburgh host Banks o’ Dee at Bellslea and Formartine United meet Annan at North Lodge Park.

Keith welcome Clyde to Kynoch Park and and Huntly will travel to Dumbarton if they get past Cumbernauld Colts.