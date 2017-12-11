Buckie boss delighted with new signing of centre-back Adams

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is delighted to have signed Kieran Adams who he believes has the potential to be the best centre-back in the Highland League.

The Jags have signed former Inverurie Locos defender Adams from Huntly.

Victoria Park boss Stewart is thrilled to have landed the 26-year-old and believes he has a big role to play for the Highland League champions.

He said: “He gives us something we are lacking, Hamish Munro has been out all season and he gives us pace at the back and Kieran gives us pace as well.

“I played with him at Inverurie and at that point when he was 19 or 20 I thought he was going to go on to a higher level.

“He’s maybe lost his way slightly but I think he has got all the raw attributes to be one of the best centre-halves in the league in my opinion.

“I’ve been trying to get him for a couple of years now, I didn’t think we’d manage it, but we kept pushing and pushing and we’ve got it through.

“It’s a great signing for the club and a great signing for him as well because I think it gives him a platform to kick on again.

“He needs to get back to playing football and concentrating.

“Kieran is a complex character you would say, but if you can get him on the pitch and get him fit he is probably one of the best, if not the best centre-half in the league in my opinion.

“He has got everything going for him. He’s still only 26 with his best years ahead of him and if he plays with Lewis Mackinnon, Kevin Fraser these experienced players I think it will take him on to another level.

“We sold him on the club. A lot of people like Buckie, they think it is a big club and he was thrilled to sign which was good.”

Buckie have also brought in 20-year-old winger Sam Robertson on a month’s loan from Cove Rangers.

Stewart added: “He has been in Cove’s squad and started a few games which means he is a good player because they have a great squad. John Sheran speaks very highly of him and says that he just needs a few games and thinks he will be knocking on the door of his squad for a starting place.

“We’re missing Sam Urquhart and Kevin Fraser through injury. We’re missing creativity in midfield so I’m hoping he’s going to score and create goals for us.”