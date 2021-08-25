Buckie and Fraserburgh play out thrilling Highland League draw

Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh fought out a pulsating 2-2 draw at Victoria Park in the battle of the Breedon Highland League’s top two.

The Broch had led through Gary Harris’ first half penalty before strikes from Sam Urquhart and Kyle MacLeod appeared to have given the Jags the points.

But Paul Campbell’s penalty in the third minute of injury time salvaged a point for the Buchan side.

The result means Fraserburgh remain top of the division with 16 points from their first six games with Buckie second, three points behind.

The hosts made three changes to the side which lost 2-0 to Rothes on Saturday with Shaun Wood, Lewis MacKinnon and Craig Cowie coming in for Hamish Munro, Jack Murray and Kyle MacLeod.

The visitors also made three alterations with Owen Cairns, Kieran Simpson and Gary Harris starting while Lewis Davidson, Lewis Duncan and Sean Butcher dropping to the bench.

Tight first period

Fraserburgh had the first chance in the sixth minute when Scott Barbour found space on the left side of the area and found Gary Harris with a low ball across goal, but Harris shot high and wide of the target.

Every challenge and second ball was fiercely contested in the early stages, however, chances were at a premium as both sides battled for dominance.

Shortly before the half Buckie left-back Mark McLauchlan sent in a tempting cross but there were no takers in the middle.

But on 31 minutes the Broch took the lead. Grant Campbell’s pass sent Barbour racing in behind and when Sam Morrison came across to cover he hauled the striker to ground.

Referee Lee Robertson pointed to the spot and opted to book Morrison – when he could potentially have been shown a straight red card – and Harris made no mistake from 12 yards finding the top left corner.

In response for Buckie Sam Urquhart brought a good diving out of Paul Leask after spinning away from Bryan Hay inside the area.

Frantic start to second period

The Jags should have equalised two minutes into the second half.

Andrew MacAskill got in behind the Broch defence and teed up Max Barry, who side-stepped goalkeeper Leask but shot into the side-netting with the goal gaping.

Soon after Leask made an excellent block to thwart Cowie after an intelligent chipped ball through from MacAskill.

At the other end Ryan Cowie’s free-kick from 25 yards was caught by goalkeeper Kevin Main.

Shortly after the hour mark Morrison went close to a leveller with a free header from a MacAskill corner, but Leask saved well.

In a bid to restore parity Buckie boss Graeme Stewart shuffled his pack with Callum Murray and MacLeod introduced as subs.

With 20 minutes left patient Fraserburgh build-up almost brought a second goal with Ryan Cowie’s volleyed cross from the left wing headed narrowly over by Jamie Beagrie.

In the 78th minute Stewart was given a red card by whistler Robertson for protesting about one decision too many.

But just two minutes later Buckie restored parity. A swift counter-attack saw Max Barry race through on goal and although he hit the left post with his attempted finish Sam Urquhart was on hand to lash home the rebound.

On 87 minutes the Jags went ahead MacAskill’s deep free-kick not properly cleared Buckie got the ball back into the danger zone and MacLeod fired home from close range.

But in the 93rd minute Campbell was bundled to the ground in a crowded penalty area before stepping up to score the resultant spot-kick.