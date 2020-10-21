Buckie ace Andy MacAskill says both Jags and Rothes will fancy chances in Highland League Cup final

Buckie Thistle midfielder Andy MacAskill reckons both teams will fancy their chances of claiming silverware in Saturday’s Highland League Cup final against Rothes.

The Jags knocked out league champions Brora Rangers on penalties on Sunday, after the two sides had shared a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes.

Rothes also required extra-time to settle their tie against Formartine United, with Ross Jack’s men coming from behind to triumph 2-1 at North Lodge Park.

MacAskill believes both teams will feel their semi-final victories stand them in good stead for Saturday’s showpiece at Kynoch Park.

MacAskill said: “The Highland League Cup is the biggest trophy outwith the league that we play for.

“We’ve also worked hard in pre-season for seven weeks, so we wanted to get another game.

“All that work for one game would have been disappointing.

“Rothes got a really good result last week. After getting past Brora we are feeling confident, but Rothes deserve a lot of credit for going to Formartine and winning.

“I’m sure they will be looking at our result and be pretty pleased Brora are out as well.

“Both teams are probably feeling quite confident and it should make for a good game.”

MacAskill was thrilled with the way Graeme Stewart’s men dug deep for the victory in their first competitive outing for seven months, adding: “It must have been a pretty good game to watch. We worked so hard, the amount of effort the boys put into that game was incredible.

“We knew what Brora did last season, and how well they had done in the Betfred Cup.

“I think we felt if we could get through the first 20 minutes we would have a chance.

“There were a few sore legs. We showed how badly we wanted it, and how much it meant after not playing for so long.”

MacAskill netted the winning penalty in the shoot-out, with the 28-year-old insisting he always fancied his chances from 12 yards.

He added: “Credit to Daniel Bell who got us back in it by making a save. When their fifth player missed, it took a bit of pressure off me because if I score we win, and if I didn’t it would keep going.

“I felt pretty calm. Penalties are a bit of a lottery. Last season we were on the wrong end, so it’s nice to get one.”