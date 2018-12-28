Brown delighted Megginson is back for Cove’s Highland League charge

Jordon Brown is delighted that Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson is back from injury.

Megginson made his comeback for the Highland League champions after a thigh problem last Saturday, netting a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

The former Aberdeen, Raith Rovers and Dumbarton player is in contention to feature again tomorrow against Huntly at the Balmoral Stadium.

Midfielder Brown believes it’s great for Cove that Megginson is back and said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to have Mitch back in the team.

“You can look at his goalscoring, but he gives us so much more than just goalscoring.

“There’s the sharpness and the pace up front. We scored five without him against Huntly (in a League Cup tie on December 8).

“But last week against Buckie he came back and scored a great hat-trick.

“I’ve played with Mitch over the years and we’ve both played in the SPFL and I think that shows with Mitch.

“He has played a lot of games for Aberdeen and he’s played in the Championship and in League One.

“He gives us that quality – but we have a great squad of players and in those attacking positions we’re confident anyone can play in there and score goals.”

Cove are top of the Highland League with 51 points out of 54 – they only lost one league game in the first half of the season and Brown wants to replicate that standard in the second half of the campaign.

He added: “When we lost to Fraserburgh (December 1) we said we needed to bounce back.

“We did that in the League Cup against Huntly and then did the same in the league up at Buckie which is always a tough venue.

“People were talking about an unbeaten season but it was always going to be a tough ask.

“The goal at the beginning of the season was to win the league and we’re still on track to do that so we just need to make sure we keep picking up the points.

“The target in the second half of the season has to be to win as many games as we managed in the first. I’m sure if we do that then we will win the league.

“We can’t think about teams that we’ve beaten before, we have to look at the next game coming up and try to pick up three points on Saturday.”