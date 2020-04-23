Brora Rangers earned right to live the high life in SPFL, says Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low

Andy Low believes Highland League champions Brora Rangers deserve the chance to be promoted.

The Cattachs were crowned title winners last month after a meeting saw clubs unanimously vote to end the season.

Inverurie Locos manager Low, pictured, whose side were sitting second in the table 13 points behind Brora, supported that decision.

However, it is not yet known if the Sutherland side will get the chance to go up to the SPFL.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons have been declared over and it doesn’t appear that the pyramid play-offs – which would have featured Brora, Lowland League kings Kelty Hearts and League Two’s bottom side Brechin City – will be played when football resumes.

A reconstruction taskforce is examining possible changes to the league structure that could be made in time for next season and may still lead to Brora and Kelty going up.

Low hopes they get the chance and said: “Brora deserve everything they get from here. They were awarded the league and rightly so – both they and Kelty deserve the opportunity to go into the SPFL.

“Whether both of them go up or there has to be a one-off game between them to see who goes up, I certainly think they both deserve the opportunity because that’s how the structure of the pyramid works.

“I don’t think anybody should be negatively affected in this situation, so I don’t feel the team at the bottom of the SPFL (Brechin City) should be relegated.”

Low was in no doubt that Brora were the best team this term and admits if they don’t go up it will be good to still have them in the Highland League.

He added: “They’re really strong and they set the benchmark this season.

“If Brora stay in the league then that’s great and they’ll be the team to beat.

“But I also know they have put in so much work to get themselves into this position that I think they deserve the outcome at the end of it.

“But if they stay it’s good for the Highland League because they’re a top club. They and Fraserburgh were the two stand-out teams.

“But I felt Brora were the top team in the league and that’s why it was a unanimous decision that they were league winners.

“Although we were second in the table, I believe Fraserburgh were the second best team in the league.

“I thought Mark Cowie and his side had a really good season and pushed Brora as much as they could.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie have signed defender Campbell Marr and defender-midfielder Harrison Hinks on two-year contracts.

Both were members of their Under-20s side who won back-to-back Aberdeenshire League titles.

John Farquhar has joined from Huntly as goalkeeping coach.