Brora clash ‘almost must-win’ says Fraserburgh ace

Paul Campbell admits Fraserburgh’s game with Brora Rangers is “almost must-win” if they want to challenge for the Highland League title.

The Broch have had a good first half of the season, taking 46 points from 19 games. They trail leaders Cove, who have two games in hand, by two points.

Tomorrow’s opponents Brora have 42 points having played 17 matches. Both Fraserburgh and the Cattachs hope to challenge Cove.

Campbell says both teams need the points at Dudgeon Park if they want to make a title bid.

The striker said: “Both teams will know how big a game is if both of us want to do anything in the league.

“I think both teams have started really well, but Cove have been almost perfect so far.

“We’ve got to try to win every game to keep as close to them as we can.

“At this stage of the season for it to be a must-win game it’s unbelievably really when we have had a good start.

“Both teams know three points is a must and if we can get the win then we can put in a chase after that. We seem to be able to raise our games against the bigger teams and have done well.

“One or our downfalls has been that against the teams further down the table we will shoot ourselves in the foot and drop points.

“Then the following week we go and beat one of the top sides and it cancels each other out.”

Elsewhere, Huntly play Strathspey and Turriff host Fort William.