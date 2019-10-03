EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Broch’s West hoping for more success

Willie West believes it’s been too long since Fraserburgh won silverware – and he’s determined to change that in tomorrow’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

With club captain Ryan Christie out injured, West is set to skipper the Broch in the showpiece against Formartine United at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

The Buchan outfit’s last silverware success was the Aberdeenshire Shield in 2016. And West is determined to bring the famous Shire Cup back to Bellslea.

The utility man, who has played in defence, midfield and attack for Fraserburgh, said: “It has been too long since we won a trophy.

“In the last couple of years we’ve been trying to improve our league form.

“I think we’ve done that by finishing third last season and we’d like to go one or two better this season. But it’s been too long since we’ve won a cup and we have lost a final since winning the Shield.

“Hopefully this time we’re going to come home with something – it gives everyone such a boost to get a cup in the bag.”

West has enjoyed plenty of success in the Aberdeenshire Cup, helping the Broch to victory in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He added: “I’ve won it a few times and I’m quite happy with that and it would be great to win it again.

“It’s a difficult competition because all the Aberdeenshire teams are tough to beat.

“Whoever you draw it’s a tough game. We’ve had to beat Locos and Buckie to get to the final and those are two tough games.

“In the semi-final against Buckie, to come through that with 10 men and win on penalties (after a 1-1 draw) was fantastic – what an effort everyone put in for that game.

“I couldn’t name individuals because everyone was fantastic that night.

“We were unlucky to lose a goal in the last minute but it was great to win on penalties.”

Fraserburgh and Formartine have met once already this term. The Broch won 2-1 in the Highland League at North Lodge Park on August 3.

Despite that West believes the Pitmedden side are favourites heading into tomorrow.

He said: “We’ve played Formartine already this season and we saw they’re a really good side.

“With the players they’ve signed I see them as favourites, but that suits us.”