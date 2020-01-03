Fraserburgh’s Harris set for comeback after injury

Fraserburgh’s Gary Harris may make his comeback tomorrow after 18 months out with injury.

The striker has been on the sidelines due to a major knee problem, however he has been back in full training for a month and may feature when Turriff United visit Bellslea tomorrow.

Broch boss Mark said: “My physio has given us the all clear to get Gary Harris back involved. Gary has been back in full training for a month now.

“He’s eager to get back in the fold and he is getting sharper with each training session and over the next couple of weeks I’m looking to get him involved in some capacity.”

After playing just twice in December, fourth-placed Fraserburgh are keen to get back in action and make up some ground on the teams above.

Cowie added: “We expect a tough game against a good young Turriff side.

“Everyone is itching to play because December was a frustrating month for us because we’ve been watching Brora, Inverurie and Rothes win games.

“We’ve fallen behind a wee bit in the league and it’s been frustrating but we know we have the games to catch up.

“The end of March is when you take notice of the table. Right now we take it one game at a time, we know we’ve been performing well, but equally if we don’t hit those standards then we can come up short.

“So we’re always on at the players to keep hitting those standards which give us the chance of winning games.”