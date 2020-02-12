Fraserburgh’s Grant Campbell taking it one game at a time in Highland League campaign

Grant Campbell wants Fraserburgh to finish their Highland League campaign strongly – but isn’t looking beyond their next game against Rothes.

The Broch visit Mackessack Park on Saturday in the first of their 12 remaining league fixtures.

Although 14 points behind table toppers Brora Rangers, the Buchan outfit still have the chance to mount a title challenge.

The Bellslea side have three games in hand on the Cattachs and play Brora a week on Saturday.

However, for midfielder Campbell – a Highland League title winner with Cove Rangers – the primary aim is this weekend’s clash with Rothes.

He said: “Our aim is to win every game and if we win every game then we’ll compete for the league.

“I’m not going to make silly predictions. But we want to beat Rothes and keep ourselves as competitive as possible.

“I believe as a side now we just want to go and win every game we play in.

“It’s the league that’s left now and we’ve got Rothes next and we focus on them and wanting to beat Rothes and that’s all we’re looking at.”

Already this season Fraserburgh have won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

Hopes of a third cup success ended with a penalty shoot-out loss to Buckie Thistle in the quarter-final of the Highland League Cup.

Campbell wants to come back strongly from that setback.

He added: “I think we’re all trying to get to a place where as a team we don’t lose heart from losing games.

“We want to try to compete and win everything we are in so naturally we were disappointed last week.

“But it’s not going to fester with us as a group because we have a lot more big games to come this season.

“We had Saturday off and now we need to come back stronger.”

If Fraserburgh are to push Brora until the final weeks of the season, Campbell believes the strength in depth within Mark Cowie’s squad will be important.

The player joined the Broch permanently in January from Cove after an initial loan switch in September.

He said: “We’ve got a very strong squad and I’m under no illusions about the quality we’ve got in reserve.

“That’s one of the reasons I signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

“If anything the League Cup result pushes on those of us that played because we know there are quality players to come into the team if we don’t perform.”