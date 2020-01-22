Fraserburgh stalwart Willie West targets Aberdeenshire Shield treble tonight

Fraserburgh’s Willie West is hoping to make it a hat-trick of Aberdeenshire Shield successes.

The 31-year-old, who can play in defence, midfield or up front, is likely to be a key man for the Broch in tonight’s Shield showpiece against Inverurie Locos.

West may skipper the Buchan outfit at the Balmoral Stadium this evening with club captain Ryan Christie just back from a long-term knee injury.

In his 16 years and counting with Fraserburgh, West has helped the club lift the Aberdeenshire Shield in the 2011-12 season and in 2015-16.

He hopes that can become a treble and said: “Having won it twice before it would be great to do it again.

“It’s funny because the last time we won it we won the (Aberdeenshire) cup as well and we’re trying to do that again.

“It doesn’t really matter how many times you win something – you always want to experience that winning feeling again.

“The highlight of the season so far for us was winning the Aberdeenshire Cup, but that seems a while ago now, so it would be great to repeat the feat in the Shield.”

Fraserburgh have already claimed silverware this term when they lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in early October.

West netted both goals in a 2-1 win over Formartine United and says that success makes him hungry for more glory.

He added: “That’s all in the past. It’s great to look back and recognise that achievement earlier in the season.

“But it just makes us more hungry to win another trophy. We did really well, but we want to get a second trophy.

“I think it will be quite even, but they beat us last time, so we’d like a bit of revenge. Inverurie are the team in Aberdeenshire I’d rather not face, but hopefully they’re thinking the same about us.”

As well as the Shield, Fraserburgh are also in Highland League title contention and are still in the Highland League Cup.

West is pleased the Broch are competing on multiple fronts and believes the depth within Mark Cowie’s squad has been crucial.

Skipper Christie and striker Gary Harris returning from knee injuries has further bolstered Cowie’s options.

West said: “We’re not thinking far ahead. We’re still in all competitions which is great.

“But it’s also given us quite a busy fixture list and right now we’re just thinking about this game.

“If we can get a second trophy in the bag it would be fantastic.

“So far we’re happy with the progress we’ve made this season.

“It’s great having guys like Gary Harris and Ryan Christie back from injury because it adds to the depth.

“Grant Campbell and Ross Willox have come in and strengthened the squad and probably taken us to a higher level than we were at last season.

“A combination of guys coming back and guys coming in means we have more depth.

“Unfortunately in the last few weeks we’ve had a couple of players sitting in the stand because we have just about everyone available.

“That doesn’t often happen, but we’re hoping everyone can stay injury free for the rest of the season.”