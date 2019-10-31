Fraserburgh spot-on in Banks o’ Dee Aberdeenshire Shield battle

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie was thrilled to see his side progress to the quarter-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield – even though they did it the hard way.

The Broch edged past Banks o’ Dee 4-2 on penalties at Spain Park following a 2-2 draw, in which the junior side struck a minute from time to force the shoot-out.

However, the Buchan side’s experienced stand-in goalie Greg Sim saved two penalties to set up a quarter-final away to Keith.

Cowie said: “I think we more than deserved to win, apart from maybe a 15-minute spell where they threw everything at us and got their equaliser.

“The game should have been out of sight. Scott Barbour missed a back-post header and Paul Campbell hit the bar.

“We bombarded them in spells after not being at the races in the first 15 minutes.

“I’m delighted with how we played after that and it was important to get through after Saturday’s loss to Inverurie.

“It took penalties, but I felt we were better throughout.”

On keeper Sim, Cowie added: “He’s helping us out with Paul Leask being away and his Broch career has been unbelievable. He kept a clean sheet at Brora and saves two penalties against Banks o’ Dee.”

Dee hit the front in the 13th minute when Michael Philipson’s cross from the right was turned home by Rob ARMSTRONG from eight yards.

The Broch hit back in the 27th minute when Scott Barbour’s shot deflected into Paul YOUNG’S path and he netted from close range.

Seven minutes into the second half the Highland League side led when Sean Butcher and Paul Campbell flicked on Ryan Cowie’s free-kick and BARBOUR scored at the front post.

In response Mark Gilmour shot straight at Sim from 12 yards and Campbell hit the bar from 25 yards for the Broch.

A minute from time Dee levelled with Jamie BUGLASS turning in Philipson’s corner.

In the shoot-out Sim thwarted Buglass and Gilmour, with Butcher, Kieran Simpson, Owen Cairns and Willie West scoring for Fraserburgh.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes said: “When it goes to penalties it’s a lottery.

“We’ve won our last three shoot-outs so law of averages says you will lose at some point. Fraserburgh did just edge it in the 90 minutes but we kept working hard and got our equaliser.”