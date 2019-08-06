Fraserburgh set for tasty Ross County clash in Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie may make changes to the side that beat Formartine United on Saturday for tonight’s meeting with Ross County colts.

The Broch host the young Staggies at Bellslea this evening in the first round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Cowie is relishing the challenge of facing full-time opposition, but may make alterations to the team that won 2-1 at North Lodge Park at the weekend.

He said: “It’s a different game for us. The Tunnock’s cup gives us the opportunity to play against good full-time players.

“They’re a good side and will pose us different sorts of problems.

“We’ll have to be cute with our man-management because I’ve got guys who did well against Wick a week past Saturday that didn’t feature so much against Formartine.

“We’ve also got players who are tired having played on Saturday, so we’ll have to see how everyone is.

“Ross County, as a club, have done unbelievably well with what they have in place –from the first team to the academy. Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have done a great job with the first team and their philosophy will be ingrained on the youth players as well.”

The winner tonight will play Raith Rovers in round two.

Cowie added: “We’ll compete against Ross County and whoever wins it will have a great tie against Raith Rovers.”