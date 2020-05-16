Broch pleased to help fundraise with karaoke

Mark Cowie was pleased Fraserburgh could play a part in fundraising for the NHS with their musical endeavours.

The Broch this week took part in the #cammyokes challenge as the playing squad and management team posted their own version of Journey’s hit Don’t Stop Believin’.

Brora Rangers assistant manager Craig Campbell started the challenge on social media and with more and more football figures taking part he set-up a Go Fund Me page which has already raised over £3500 for the NHS.

Fraserburgh’s video has been viewed almost 4000 times and boss Cowie said: “It’s raising money for the NHS who are doing a tremendous job as always, it’s not just in this pandemic, they always do.

“But it’s nice to relax and have a bit of a laugh with one another and I think that’s what we’ve done.

“Craig started it and Brora have set the bar, he’s looking for everybody to relax and have a bit of fun and we thought we could rise to that challenge.

“We’ve managed to and the whole squad chipped in to make the video and a girl called Leanne Park helped us by editing it all together and it seemed to go down a treat.

“So hopefully other clubs and a few other Highland League clubs take it as a bit of a challenge and maybe come up with their own version of something.

“One thing I’d say about us at Fraserburgh is that we’re better footballers than we are singers, but we’d great fun doing it.”