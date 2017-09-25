Fraserburgh manager Mark pleased with his never-say-die battlers after win

Manager Mark Cowie hailed his battling Fraserburgh players as they came from behind to beat Forres Mechanics 2-1 at Bellslea and reach the Scottish Cup second round.

Robbie Duncanson opened the scoring for the Can-Cans at Bellslea but the Broch responded in the second-half with goals from Aidan Combe and Paul Campbell sending them through.

Boss Cowie said: “We always know that we keep going until the end so we didn’t want to get too panicky when we were behind.

“Even in the first-half, when there was a strong wind and I thought we were the better side, we knocked the ball about pretty well at times.

“It was the cutting edge that just let us down but we had more of the ball but we went 1-0 down to a great strike from Robbie Duncanson.

“With the wind at our backs in the second-half, we knew it would be different.

“We thought if we got the first goal in the second-half we would go on and win the tie.

“Luckily we got the goal early enough that there was time to go and get the second. Overall, I’m delighted with how the guys played.

“We kept on going when we missed a couple of chances and it would have been easy for the heads to go down and think it’s not our day. “Luckily, the ball fell to Paul Campbell and he put it away.

“The main thing was getting the result and I’m glad we got that.”

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper was disappointed as they exited the cup with a 3-2 defeat at Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Jamie Devlin and Sean Wringe had Lothian two up but Locos fought back with Martin Laing and Kyle Gordon netting to level it up, but there was late heartbreak when Samuel Nhamburo scored to win it.

Boss Cooper said: “In the first-half, we didn’t do well, they were out of the traps quicker than us.

“We were better in the second-half and I think we had more attempts on goal.

“Then we got it back to 2-2 and it was close to time up and we thought we were going to get a replay.

“But their guy has scored a great goal from outside the box which went right in the top corner and we’re disappointed.”