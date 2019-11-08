Fraserburgh look to recover from first Highland League loss at Deveronvale

Owen Cairns says Fraserburgh will come back strongly after their first Highland League defeat of the season.

The Broch visit Banff tomorrow to play Deveronvale as they look to return to winning ways in the league.

Mark Cowie’s side were defeated 3-2 by Inverurie Locos a fortnight ago and last Saturday’s home game against Rothes was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Full-back Cairns – a physiotherapy student at Robert Gordon University (RGU) – says Fraserburgh are keen to respond to that first league loss.

He said: “Every game we play we need to treat it as a cup final.

“I haven’t experienced getting through a lot of cup games and having that as well as league fixtures.

“But it’s something we have the squad to deal with.

“It’s Deveronvale on Saturday then we’ve got a Shield quarter-final against Keith.

“You don’t get an easy game and when you’re up near the top of the league everybody wants to beat you.

“That means you have to keep your standards high – but everyone at Fraserburgh is motivated to do that.

“Everyone was disappointed after the Inverurie game. But you have to remember no team will win every game and it’s very difficult to keep a clean home record.

“We’ve got an excellent mentality and we’ll go again and come back stronger from it and that’s what we aim to do this week.”

Deveronvale are also looking to get the winning feeling back.

Steve Dolan’s men had won four in a row but defeats to Formartine United and Keith have halted their momentum.